Five High Again races today

LAHORE: The 4th day summer meeting 2020-21 of Lahore Race Club has five races lined up for Sunday (today) and all of these are the High Again Plates.

The acceptances with order of running actually had six races but the class VII and division III and IV race was declared void due to lack of competition. All the remaining five races are of a mile run and are full of competition.

The first race of the day, which will start at 3:30 pm, is of class VII and division V. In this field of 12 horses, Shining Armour is favourite with place expected to be taken by Days Gone while Artghal is on fluke. Completing the field are Baa Aytbar, Khizar Princess, Dancing Beauty, Anmole One, Zil Prince, Bano, Jalpana Prince, You And Me and Piyarl Guria.

The second race also of class VII and division V has 11 in the run. Pundits’ eyes for win are set on Bright Gold. They expect Crown Jewel to take the place but believe a surprise would come from Golden Pound. The remaining field has Sairee, Lucky Is Me, Zoaq-e-Yaqeen, New Market, Jackson, Evening Star, Punjabi Munda and Chan Punjabi.

In the third race of the day, which is of class VII and division IV, Anibal is favourite for win from among 15 listed horses. It would be challenged by Qalandra, which is seen taking a place while on fluke is Lahori Badshah. The line also has Agar Magar, Red Boy, DiI Jan, Son of Jutt, State of Liberty, Gambler Boy, Mehak, Lala Rukh, Classic Lady, Brilliant Effort, Lucky Time and Nice Moon.

The High Again Plate with class VI and division III & IV had Fair Beauty, Sparking, Tawakkal, Shah Khobana, Shahbaz, Madhuri Dixit but due to lack of competition it was declared void. So the class VII and division I and II was brought up the order at number four and has the largest field of 17 horses. Here Marmaris is favourite for win, place is expected to be taken by Khadim while a surprise is seen coming from Barbarian’s Charge. The other listed horses are Legacy, Warrior’s Charge, Slightly Different, Remember Me, Princess Mehera, Your Flame In Me, Salam-e-Dera, Salam-e-Lahore, Khan Jee, Wind Talker, Aya Sultan, Gondal Choice, Manthaar and Welldone Pakistan.

The final race of the day is of class VII and division III. This 17 ponies race has Gold Man as favourite. The place might go to Silken Black and fluke is at Khabib. The others in the run are Faizy Choice, Jogaani, Herchal, Mehrban, Minding, Badeera, Punter Dream, Blue Max, Shan Da Piyar, After Hero, Rashk-e-Qamar, Surkhab, Big Fool and Zarb-e-Ezb.