New HPC coaches to tour with teams a

LAHORE: The newly-appointed coaches at National High-Performance Center (NHPC) will also be taking foreign tours along with the national senior and junior teams, ‘The News’ has learnt.

Former Test cricketers Mohammad Yousuf, Atiq-uz-Zaman and Mohammad Zahid have been recruited as coaches at NHPC and under their settlement with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) they will also travel with senior and junior teams on foreign tours.

According to sources, like national men’s team batting coach Younis Khan and spin bowling consultant Mushtaq Ahmed, they will also get all the benefits like daily allowance on overseas tours.

PCB has planned to send all three as consultants at different times on foreign tours. Provisions have been included in their contracts of serving the teams abroad.

On the other hand, PCB has fired Mohsin Kamal, who was working as a fast bowling coach at the NHPC.

It must be noted that Yousuf was appointed as the batting coach at NHPC on Thursday. Atiq and Zahid will serve as fielding and fast bowling coaches, respectively.