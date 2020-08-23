Advice for ICC to reduce financial loss in int’l matches

LAHORE: England Cricket Board (ECB) took lead in resuming international cricket when they hosted three back-to-back international teams from early July 2020.

Though not full-fledged but international cricket has resumed after a break of nearly four months. First England hosted a 3-match Test series against West Indies alongside a 3-match ODI series against Ireland. They are now in the third Test against Pakistan.

It is probably the first time in the 142-year history of cricket that several international matches of different series have been played without fans. International Cricket Council (ICC), the governing body of international cricket, banned the entry of fans to thwart the growth of coronavirus and keep the players and match officials safe from the pandemic.

Definitely, it is a careful approach on the part of ICC in regard to health and safety of players and match officials but at the same time the empty stands mean huge financial losses are being suffered by cricket boards. It is also creating immense irritation and frustration among players and cricket enthusiasts.

ICC high-ups should see that the severity of coronavirus has reduced to a great extent and now people across the world have learned to cope with this deadly virus which was devastating the entire world a couple of months back.

After the visible decrease in deadly effects of coronavirus, the daily life routine has returned to normalcy in many countries.

And now various organizations in several countries are adopting a formula of placing one person after a gap of one or two seats in offices, mosques and classrooms with certain SOPs in place quite successfully.

It looks quite safe and ICC should also try this formula in the upcoming 3-match T20 International series between Pakistan and England and other future series in different countries.

Cricket fans could also be accommodated with strict SOPs in place in all enclosures/stands of a stadium as per the above-mentioned formula. This formula, if applied, will definitely enhance the interest of players, spectators and sponsors as well in international matches.