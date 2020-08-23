Mudassar flays PCB’s coaches selection

ISLAMABAD: Former Director Academies Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mudassar Nazar feared a total disaster following the decision to appoint raw coaches with the domestic teams.

In a video message on social media, the former Test cricketer said years of hard work and systematic approach ensured that only those having top level coaching courses should be there with the team.

“The PCB announcement of the coaches’ appointment has really disappointed me. Well versed coaching has always been a problem for Pakistan cricket and we had decided at that time to make the system more professional. Our former players were not ready to accept coaches’ education.

“It took the system almost one and half decade to make all realise that the coaching education is very important for the system. Our coaching education system has been following Cricket Australia and there guideline and approval are important part of the procedure. All that hard work had gone to waste by appointing those having no coaching education background.”

Mudassar said that it was more important to have educated coaches rather than former players. “I am surprised to see some former players having no coaching background and yet they are there on the panel. The PCB should not have done this. If they have done this I hope they would make adjustments for the betterment of cricket.”

He maintained that there were far better educated coaches in Pakistan. “Some of them even have cleared Level IV, yet raw material was appointed on a coaching assignment. I know that near and dear ones were adjusted but it will go on to disturb the whole system,” he said.

Mudassar also expressed his utter disappointment over not to see previous year’s champion team Central Punjab coach Ijaz Ahmed Junior amongst the appointed ones. “It is strange. Nowhere else this happens. I am surprised as how he has been excluded. The PCB says it had decided after getting feedback from cricketers or considering other factors. These are strange arguments; never ever you drop a coach on players’ whims and wishes. If Pakistan players start speaking against Misbahul Haq, would you show him the door also? Coach is solely responsible for the team’s performance and in making team champion he surely holds a lions’ share.”