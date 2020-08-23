‘I’ll stay at Rennes,’ says teen star Camavinga

PARIS: Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga said on Friday he will remain with the French club despite reported interest from Real Madrid.

The Angolan-born 17-year-old has a deal until 2022 with the Breton outfit who will be in the Champions League for the first time next season.

“To put it simply, I’m Rennes through and through. I have years left on my contract and I’m happy to be at Rennes. I will be at Rennes for this season,” he told broadcaster Telefoot.

Camavinga, who made his France U21 debut last November after receiving citizenship in the country where he moved to aged two years old, remained calm-headed despite being linked with Madrid in the Spanish press.

“It has no effect on my at all, it’s football, you have to be ready for it,” he said.

“In football, you have some that are true and some that are false, you can’t pay attention to them,” he added.

The summer transfer window for Spain’s La Liga and most European leagues has been extended to October 5 due to the coroanvirus pandemic.