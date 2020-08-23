Handball body meeting on Sept 5 to discuss resumption of activities

KARACHI: Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) has convened its general council meeting on September 5 at Faisalabad.

An official of the federation told ‘The News’ on Saturday that in the meeting resumption of handball activities after COVID-19 and international calendar will be discussed.

The official said that it is expected that the federation will go for holding a national event in November.

“It may be a national beach handball event or a National Championship,” the official said.

The official said that the affiliation matter of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir is also on the agenda.

He said that next year Pakistan handball team would feature in the Asian Beach Games and Islamic Games.

“If the state supported us then we would definitely field in these two important events,” the official said.

Asian Beach Games will be held from April 2-10 in Sanya, China.

Islamic Games will be held in Konya, Turkey, from September 10-19.

Pakistan handball team clinched bronze in the last Asian Beach Games held in Vietnam in 2016.

The official said that next year PHF also wants to host an international event or a Commonwealth event in Pakistan.