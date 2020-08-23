Replication of NHPC model in Karachi demanded

KARACHI: The Hanif Muhammad High Performance Centre in Karachi at National Stadium is waiting for the implementation of the model that has been adopted for National High-Performance Center in Lahore, first-class and international cricketers told 'The News' on Saturday.

The previous PCB regimes neglected the centre at Karachi. The work on the centre was finally completed in 2017.

Right now, there is only one permanent coach, former Test wicketkeeper Wasim Bari, to facilitate the young cricketers.

The cricketers that 'The News' talked to praised PCB‘s decision in converting the National Cricket Academy into a world-class centre with appointment of former international cricketers.

The appointees include Saqlain Mushtaq, Muhammad Yousuf and Mushtaq Ahmed and such qualified coaches as Grant Bradburn and Atiq-uz-Zaman.

Hanif Muhammad High-Performance Centre has top-notch facilities: a hostel, a swimming pool, two grounds, 18 practice pitches, one cemented pitch, and a gymnasium. But it has not been utilised effectively.

The cricket fraternity in Karachi said that the centre should also be turned into a world-class institution.

Former Test cricketer Jalaluddin said that Karachi, being a major cricket nursery, also deserved a top-class centre like the one in Lahore.

He said the PCB must develop the centre in order to provide the cricketers of Sindh and Balochistan with world-class facilities and coaching.