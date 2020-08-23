POA asks PSB about Islamic Games expenses

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has requested the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) to confirm how many sports disciplines it would sponsor for the 5th Islamic Games slated to be held in Konya, Turkey, from September 10-19, 2021.

According to sources, the NOC has written a letter to the Board, asking it to confirm it as soon as possible as the NOC will have to confirm Pakistan’s participation in the spectacle by the end of this month with the organisers.

Sources said that the NOC has shortlisted 14 disciplines in which Pakistan has solid standings.

It was learnt that the list also includes football which had missed the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year due to entry confirmation issue.

This correspondent also learnt if the NOC receives any request for accreditation from any federation not affiliated with it but its discipline is included in the Islamic Games then its request may be considered if the federation guarantees that it will sponsor its lot.

A source in a federation said that the NOC has also written a letter to the federations, asking them whether they would be able to sponsor their lots if they were not financially backed by the PSB.

Sources said that the federations are double-minded not knowing what to do as without state patronage it would be very difficult for them to feature in the Islamic Games.

Normally it has been seen that for such Games the state sponsors federations as such spectacle plays a solid role in bringing the Islamic world together. This correspondent also tried to know the Board’s stance but its senior official did not receive the call.

Islamic Games were launched in 2005 in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, in which Pakistan clinched three gold medals and one bronze, all in tennis.

In 2010 Tehran had to host the second edition but it was cancelled after a dispute emerged between Iran and Arab world over the use of the term Persian Gulf in logos for the Games.

Indonesia hosted the third edition in 2013 in Palembang but Pakistan failed to ensure full-pledged participation because of the dispute between the POA and the government. A parallel POA had been installed by the state. Azerbaijan hosted the fourth edition in 2017 in which Pakistan earned three silver medals and nine bronze.

Pakistan will host the sixth edition in 2025. As many as 20 disciplines will be part of the 2021 Konya Games. The Games are the responsibility of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).