UoS syndicate approves Rs3.788b surplus budget

SARGODHA: The University of Sargodha (UoS) syndicate Saturday approved Rs 3.788 billion surplus budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

The allocations are aimed at imparting quality education, introducing innovations, promoting applied research, facilitating students through scholarships, fee waivers, and development projects.Foreseeing the financial crunch and pressure in the prevailing Covid-19 situation, the syndicate meeting, presided over by Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, decided neither to increase the fee of on-campus students nor to create any post.

The syndicate members were briefed on financial health of the university on which they expressed satisfaction. The varsity expected a total grant of Rs 1.050 billion from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), which is 29.46 per cent of the total budget, while the university would generate the rest of 70.54 per cent from own resources.

The syndicate made a major increase in research funding from Rs 26 million to Rs 60 million to increase university’s international ranking and socio-economic impact research, as it was a policy of the administration to promote research culture.

The varsity also allocated Rs 11 million for participation in national and international conferences. The syndicate also approved allocation of Rs 11.450 million for Office of the Research Innovations and Commercialisation (ORIC) and the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC). Moreover, the body accorded Rs 70 million budget to waive off tuition fee of Hafiz-e-Quran, orphans and other deserving students while HEC’s scholarships worth Rs 75 million and Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) scholarships will also be provided to students.

Man kills daughter for ‘honour’: A man killed his daughter for ‘honour’ in the jurisdiction of Mitha Tiwana police on Saturday. According to police, Muhammad Sher of Chak 30-MB suspected that his daughter had illicit relationship with a man. After an altercation with her, Sher allegedly shot her dead.

Youth electrocuted: A youth was electrocuted in the limits of Jauharabad police on Saturday. According to police, Muhammad Tariq, 24, of Jamali Balocha, was busy in electrical work when he suffered a severe electric shock and died.