JUI approaching Opp parties to launch movement against govt: leader

MINGORA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) provincial head Senator Attaur Rahman on Saturday said that his party was contacting the opposition parties to launch a movement against the government.

Speaking at a press conference here, he maintained that the rulers would have stepped down had the opposition supported the “Azadi March” of his party. He said that the sovereignty of the state was compromised in the name of Financial Action Task Force. “Every citizen is in the state of despair due to the incompetence of the government. Inflation and bad governance have affected each individual,” Rahman said, adding that the slogan of change and accountability were meant to deceive the people. He added that the Nationality Accountability Bureau (NAB) was being used to harass the opposition. “The ones who are behind the sugar and flour crises are sitting in the cabinet. The JUI never trusted NAB,” he said.

The JUI leader said that NAB was being used to silence the media. He maintained that Editor-in-Chief Jang/Geo Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was illegally detained by NAB to stifle the media. Earlier, Maulana Attaur Rahman held a meeting with the local leadership of all the districts of Malakand division, including Swat, Shangla, Buner, Lower Dir, Upper Dir and Chitral. He directed the local leadership to speed up preparations for the “Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference” to be held in Peshawar on September 7.