Sun Aug 23, 2020
August 23, 2020

One shot dead in N Waziristan

Peshawar

 
August 23, 2020

By our Correspondent

MIRANSHAH: A man was shot dead before depriving him of Rs3 million near Hurmaz Adda in Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday. Sources said that unidentified gunman opened fire on one Najeeb near Hurmaz Adda area in Mir Ali tehsil. They said he received bullet injuries and died on spot. The attackers fled the scene after taking Rs3 million from the slain person. The police have registered the case and started investigation.

