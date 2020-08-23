Five die in separate incidents in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Five people including a police sub-inspector were killed and seven others received critical injuries in two different incidents in Mansehra and Kohistan districts on Saturday.

In the first incident, Mohammad Ayaz, Abdul Khaliq and sub-inspector Mohammad Babar died when a jeep plunged into Indus River in Zaidkhar area of Upper Kohistan district. According to police, the vehicle was on its way to Dasu from the nearby village via Karakoram Highway when driver Mohammad Ayaz lost control over the steering while negotiating a turn and as a result it plunged into the Indus River. The divers of Rescue 1122 were taking part in the rescue operation to recover the bodies till the filing of this report. In another incident, two brothers aged five to 10 years were killed and seven other members of their family received critical injuries when a shovel machine driver dropped debris on their tents in the Jalkhad area of Kaghan valley. According to police, the driver of NHA shovel machine, after lifting landslide from the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, threw it on a ditch where a nomad family had settled in the tents and was buried alive. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where doctors pronounced the two brothers dead. The injured were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad. The NHA deputy director, Saiful Muluk, told reporters that an inquiry had been launched and the victim family would be dispensed with justice.