Aftab Sherpao blasts govt policies as ill-conceived

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao said on Saturday that the country’s economy was on the verge of collapse due to the ill-conceived policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking at a press conference at Watan Kor, the headquarters of the QWP, he said that the incumbent government added Rs11,000 billion to the national debt burden. The QWP leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged to create 10 million jobs, but about 7 million people had become jobless during his government.

On the occasion, known social and political figure Mohammad Saeed Khan announced joining the QWP. Aftab Sherpao said that the growth rate was recorded in the minus after 60 years. “The per capita income has decreased and Inflation recorded a sharp increase in the last two years,” he added. The QWP leader said that the government was using the National Accountability Bureau for the political victimisation of its opponents. He said that the PTI rulers had reneged on all the election pledges.

Demanding a fresh and fair election, he said that the polls should be held so that the people could elect their true representatives. He added that holding the polls was the only solution to the problems facing the country. “The time has come to send this government packing,” the QWP leader added. Aftab Sherpao said that the country had become isolated due to the flawed foreign policy of the government. He said that the foreign policy should be revisited. The relations with Saudi Arabia and China were strained, he went on to add. The QWP leader said that it was the habit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to hold the previous government accountable for all the ills. The government had failed to deliver and had become fed up with it, he added.

He demanded the release of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and said that he was being victimised. He also condemned the harassment of female journalists and anchorpersons on social media.

Aftab Sherpao said that the prices of the daily use items including sugar and flour registered a record increase in recent weeks. The government had surrendered to mafias, he added. He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Baloch nationalist leader Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo and said that the void created due to his death could not be filled. He condemned the killing of a Baloch youth Hayat Baloch and demanded an exemplary punishment to those involved. He also condemned murder of a five-year old girl in Nowshera and asked the government to award severe punishment to the accused.