105 suspects arrested

KOHAT: As many as 105 suspects were arrested in search and strike operations at Afghan refugee camps of the district.
A press release said the operation was conducted at Ablan camp and three camps in Gamkol area to improve security in Muharram days. The police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, two repeaters, two rifles, eight pistols, and five hand grenades.