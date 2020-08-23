close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2020

105 suspects arrested

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
August 23, 2020

KOHAT: As many as 105 suspects were arrested in search and strike operations at Afghan refugee camps of the district.

A press release said the operation was conducted at Ablan camp and three camps in Gamkol area to improve security in Muharram days. The police also recovered two Kalashnikovs, two repeaters, two rifles, eight pistols, and five hand grenades.

Latest News

More From Peshawar