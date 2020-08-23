Three killed in Orakzai coalmine blast

KALAYA: Three people, including two brothers, were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when a blast took place at a coalmine in Boya area in Upper Orakzai district due to the accumulation of gases, officials said.

District Police Officer Nisar Ahmad said that several coalminers were trapped inside after the blast. He maintained that rescue officials arrived at the scene after the blast and launched their activities. He added that three people were killed and 10 injured in the explosion. The slain coalminers were identified as Mohammad, Ibrar, Umar Zaman.