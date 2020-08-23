Lawyers’ body elects office-bearers

ABBOTTABAD: Sardar Abdur Rauf was elected as president and Asad Ali Chohan as elected general secretary of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association Abbottabad bench on Saturday.

Shumail Ahmed Butt, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa supervised the election and announced the result. According to election commissioner, Sardar Abdur Rauf got 421 votes against his close rival Qazi Muhammad Azhar who got 324 votes while Fawad Saleh could get only 53 votes. Sardar Abdul Rauf managed to get 117 votes from Abbottabad, 164 votes from his home station Haripur and 140 votes from Mansehra to win the seat by 97 votes. Qazi Muhammad Azhar got 166 votes from Abbottabad, 67 from Haripur and 91 from Mansehra while Fawad Saleh could get 24 votes from Abbottabad, 7 from Haripur and 22 from Mansehra.

Asad Ali Chohan got 599 votes against his rival Nasir Ayub Khan who got 207 votes and was elected Secretary of the association. Chohan got 164 votes from Abbottabad, 201 from Haripur and 234 from his home station Mansehra.

His opponent Nasir Ayub Khan managed to get 146 from Abbottabad, 40 from Haripur and 21 from Mansehra. The other office-bearers who were elected unopposed included Uzma Munawar, vice president, Ashfaq Ahmed Awan, finance secretary, Kashif Ali Khan, additional secretary, Aqeel-ur-Rahman Khan Jadoon, library secretary and Syed Ali Raza Shah as member executive committee.