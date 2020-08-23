PEN announces reopening schools on 24th

TIMERGARA: Private Education Network (PEN), Malakand division, on Saturday announced to reopen all private educational institutions in Malakand division tomorrow and to bring parents of students on roads if the government tried to close their schools.The announcement was made during a protest agitation staged outside Timergara press club by the PEN Lower Dir against the district administration for initiating action against private schools for violating official orders regarding schools’ closure to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans demanding the government to shun what they called anti-education policies and to immediately order opening schools. Speaking on the occasion, PEN KP VP Abdul Wadood Khan, Malakand division president and member Private Schools Regulatory Authority KP Amjad Ali Shah, Maidan president Shahid, Sajjad and others said the district administration was least bothered to implement other government policies but it had been taking action against private schools.