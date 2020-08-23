Slick Exeter demonstrate title credentials in win at Sale

MANCHESTER: Exeter emphasised their Gallagher Premiership title credentials with a crushing 32-22 win over third-placed Sale at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Chiefs trailed 14-10 at half-time but turned on the style after the break with three tries in a devastating 13-minute spell to secure a second consecutive bonus-point win since the resumption.

The four-try victory avenged a 22-19 defeat at Sandy Park in January and demonstrated the ground that Sale, champions 14 years ago, still have to make up if they are to be considered genuine contenders once more.

They are now 14 points behind the table-toppers and could drop out of the top four if other results go against them this weekend. Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond demanded a more disciplined effort from his team following a disappointing 16-10 defeat by Harlequins at the Stoop last Friday but their old failings were all too apparent.

They made a dream start with two early tries but were on the wrong end of a 23-12 penalty count as they fell away badly in the second half and needed a late try to add a touch of respectability to the final scoreline.

The game exploded into life from the start, with three tries in the first 10 minutes setting the mark for a fast-paced encounter. England centre Henry Slade, the architect of most of the Chiefs’ attacking moves, set the ball rolling by getting winger Olly Woodburn into space with a perfect inside pass and number eight Sam Simmonds got on the end of the move to touch down.