close
Sun Aug 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 23, 2020

A great loss

Newspost

 
August 23, 2020

In today’s world, politicians like Hasil Bizenjo are rare. Hasil Bizenjo was the son of Late Mir Ghaus Bux Bizenjo. It is usually difficult for a son to make his individual mark. Hasil Bizenjo was certainly an exception to this rule.

Throughout his political career, he relentlessly struggled for the rights of Balochistan. Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo’s death is certainly a great loss to the entire nation that has lost an ideological political worker and a principled politician.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost