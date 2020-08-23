Big problems, no solution

This refers to the editorial ‘Repairing Karachi’ (Aug 21). The editorial aptly describes the problems of Karachi. Luckily, the federal government also seems interested in improving the conditions of the city. The biggest problem of Karachi is that its population is grossly understated.

The city also badly needs an empowered local government with a mayor who has jurisdiction over the whole of the city and has necessary powers with adequate financial resources to get the job done. Without such long-lasting arrangements, patch-up work here and there will only bring temporary relief and the things will go back to the shameful conditions after a short while.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi