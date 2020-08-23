Muharram is a sacred month for all Muslims. It is a month that teaches us to remain steadfast in the face of atrocities. It is unfortunate that many people participate in arguments on social media. A person from one sect writes a hateful comment for a person from a different sect. Our religion teaches us to remain united. We should not deepen sectarian divide in the country. We must not let hate win and should not indulge in such hateful debates.

Awais Gopang

Sukkur