Pessimism and despair

People who are from the upper class may find this letter to be the voice of a pessimist. The truth is that economic hardships have increased in the country to a great extent. The price of one kilogram of sugar in the Johil tehsil of Sindh is between Rs100 and Rs120. The situation is not really different in other parts of the province. The sad part is this will be no news for anyone and no official will take action. Rising inflation and the unchecked sale of contaminated items of daily use items have added more miseries. The once robust regulatory bodies that would take notice of a sudden increase in prices at the provincial, district and tehsil levels are now nowhere to be found. Labourers and people from low-income groups continue to work tirelessly to help the elite make huge profits, but don’t receive a suitable compensation for the work they do. The PM is setting up committee after committee and honourable courts are issuing orders, but nothing is being done to ensure that people have access to low-priced essential items.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi