Sun Aug 23, 2020
AFP
August 23, 2020

EU sees new hope for Libya

World

BRUSSELS: The European Union said Saturday it saw “new hope” for Libya after the country’s rival administrations declared a ceasefire and said they would hold nationwide elections.

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell described it as “a new hope for a common ground towards a peaceful political solution to the longstanding Libyan crisis and the termination of all foreign interference throughout the country”, he said.

