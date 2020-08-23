EU sees new hope for Libya

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BRUSSELS: The European Union said Saturday it saw “new hope” for Libya after the country’s rival administrations declared a ceasefire and said they would hold nationwide elections.
EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell described it as “a new hope for a common ground towards a peaceful political solution to the longstanding Libyan crisis and the termination of all foreign interference throughout the country”, he said.