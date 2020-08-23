11pc Pakistanis have coronavirus antibodies: study

ISLAMABAD: A national seroprevalence study has claimed that almost 11 per cent of Pakistanis have coronavirus antibodies in their blood, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said in a statement.

The national seroprevalence study was initiated in July this year by the Health Services Academy in collaboration with multiple partners including the Aga Khan University (AKU) and with technical support from World Health Organisation (WHO).

The study was part of the WHO unity study also being conducted simultaneously in 25 other countries, the ministry added.

Seroprevalence studies are carried out with an objective to assess as to what percentage of population has developed protective immunity (antibodies) to the virus. Seropositivity was greater in urban areas compared to rural areas.

Similarly those who had contact with Covid-positive person were more likely to have antibodies in their blood. It was more common in young adults and significantly less in children and older adults. The finding corroborates with other studies conducted elsewhere and identifies older individuals at the highest risk from a possible second wave.

The study also found that the use of masks and frequent hand washing in the month of July had increased between 60 per cent and 70 per cent respectively. This finding underscores the importance and success of the awareness campaigns carried out in earlier months.

The findings of the study suggested that areas with lower immunity rates may be at higher risk for future outbreaks. Hence there is a need to enhance “sentinel site surveillance” and ramping up of health facilities for Covid treatment particularly in rural districts, the study suggested.

While further data analysis is being carried out, the experts proposed conducting regular seroprevalence surveys to map the evolving spread and exposure to Covid-19 and perform pooled data analysis (combining data from other such studies) conducted in Pakistan for a more in-depth analysis. The findings of the study will be used for policy decisions in times to come.