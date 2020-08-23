Liverpool streets to be considered for slavery plaques

LONDON: The first of 20 streets in Liverpool have been named for consideration for plaques to explain their links to the city’s involvement with the slave trade.

The streets are all linked with slavery in some way, such as being named after slavers or places connected with the trade. Liverpool City Council agreed in January to place plaques and other notices on statues, buildings, monuments and street names to explain the city’s heritage.

The city grew immensely wealthy of the back of the slave trade, becoming the most important port in Europe involved in the business. Announcing the move to mark Slavery Remembrance Day on Sunday August 23, Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson said: “We have to be led by our communities on how to do this and do it in a way that is sensitive to both our past and our present. I do not believe that changing street names is the answer – it would be wrong to try and airbrush out our past.

“It’s important that we have a sensible and informed discussion about these issues. We need to judge the past with a historical perspective, taking into account today’s higher ethical standards and, most importantly, how everyone, from every community in the city feels about it. As we understand our past we can also focus on our future for the black and BAME communities in our city.”

The death of George Floyd while being arrested by US police in May sparked international condemnation and spawned the Black Lives Matter movement, highlighting historic injustices suffered by African Americans and black people across the world.

It led to a re-examination of Britain’s historic role in slave trading and a mob tearing down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol.

An advisory panel in Liverpool recommended the creation of Eric Lynch Slavery Memorial Plaques, named in honour of Eric Lynch, an honorary Ghanaian chief who is a descendent of African slaves and spent his life drawing attention to the city’s slavery history. Suitable locations for plaques are now being looked at in each of the streets.

The International Slavery Museum estimates Liverpool ships carried about 1.5 million slaves, half of the three million Africans brought across the Atlantic by British slavers.