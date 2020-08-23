Kremlin critic Navalny ‘stable’ in Berlin hospital

BERLIN: Kremlin critic and opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who has suffered a suspected poisoning, was in a stable condition in hospital on Saturday after being flown to Berlin following a standoff over his medical evacuation from Russia.

An air ambulance carrying Navalny, chartered by the German NGO Cinema for Peace, touched down at 8:47 am local time (0647 GMT) at the military wing of Berlin’s Tegel airport. His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh tweeted that “the plane with Alexei just landed in Berlin”.

“Navalny’s condition is stable,” Jaka Bizilj, the head of the Cinema for Peace foundation, told AFP after the landing. Berlin’s Charite hospital confirmed in a statement that it had admitted Navalny and was carrying out an “extensive medical diagnosis”.

The 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption campaigner, one of President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critics, went into a coma after falling suddenly ill Thursday on a plane to Moscow that had to make an emergency landing in Omsk. Aides say they believe Navalny was poisoned, apparently by a cup of tea at the airport, and blamed Putin, though Russian doctors said tests showed no trace of any poison.

Doctors treating him in Omsk had refused to let Navalny leave but reversed course after his family and staff demanded he be allowed to travel to Germany.

As the plane left Omsk at around 8:00 am local time (0200 GMT), Navalny’s wife Yulia posted a picture on Instagram of him being carried on a covered stretcher and thanked supporters for their “persistence”.

Russian doctors have said he is in a coma and breathing through a ventilator in a grave state. They have said tests did not find any trace of poison, however, that Navalny appeared to have a “metabolic disorder” and to have suffered a sharp drop in blood sugar levels.

The regional interior ministry said police detected an industrial chemical after swabbing Navalny and his luggage, although doctors said this would not have caused his condition.

The air ambulance was dispatched to take Navalny to Berlin after Chancellor Angela Merkel extended an offer of treatment. European Union leaders including Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have voiced concern for Navalny, who has faced repeated physical attacks and prosecutions in more than a decade of opposition to Russian authorities.