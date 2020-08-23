Rupee may stay range-bound

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain range-bound against the dollar next week due to matching demand and supply of hard currency, traders said.

“Demand and supply of the greenback looks to be driving the exchange rate movements. We expect the rupee to be range-bound in the coming days,” a forex trader said.

“Higher remittances from overseas Pakistanis and a decline in pressure from corporates and large importers may keep the currency stable.

The rupee is likely to trade in the band of 168.20 to 168.50,” the trader said.

The local unit lost 12 paisas to close at 168.28 against the dollar in the interbank market during the outgoing week.

Traders ruled out any significant downward move in the rupee in the sessions ahead, as the forex market is searching for direction.

Last week, the rupee traded in a narrow range, as inflows were sufficient to meet the market demand. Further, interests and activities revolved around the independent power producer, the gas infrastructure development cess (GIDC) and foreign policy issues.

Investors welcomed the positive data on workers’ remittances, foreign exchange reserves and foreign direct investment (FDI) issued this week.

Pakistan’s forex reserves increased $137 million to $19.655 billion as of August 13.

Remittances, unexpectedly, posted an all-time high of $2.768 billion in July, compared with $2.027 billion, which is in line with other regional countries.

But analysts have been left uncertain on this trend with no clear consensus among them.

Pakistan’s inflation remains the highest in the region, hovering around the 9 percent mark, even then bond yields continue to ease. FDI in Pakistan rose 60.8 percent to $114.3 million in July 2020.

“On the positive side, Pakistan made some progress on the FATF [Financial Action Task Force] front and also was able to maintain its Standard and Poor’s [S&P] rating joined by Fitch,” Tresmark in a market note said.

Active COVID cases continue to decline. The Privatisation Commission has also announced partial divestment from OGDC and PPL, it noted.

“S&P, projects Pakistan GDP to grow at 1.3 percent in FY21 and has estimated, interestingly, average USDPKR parity at 171/$,” it said.

Fitch ratings, in a report, published early this week, forecast a rise in Pakistan’s liquid gross reserves to around $16 billion by the end of the fiscal year, ending June 2021.

The rating agency said Pakistan's current account deficit narrowed to 1.1 percent of gross domestic product in FY20, from a peak of 6.1 percent in FY18, due mainly to import compression and lower oil prices.

Fitch sees a slight widening of the current account deficit to 1.7 percent in FY21 due to a modest recovery in imports and declining remittances.