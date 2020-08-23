The deadly road

A few days ago, a mother and her little daughter died on spot when they got hit by a truck. The accident took place on the Hazara road, Hassan Abdal. Similar accidents take place on the road on a regular basis, which end up claiming the lives of people. The main reason for these accidents is the removal of speed breakers from the road. These speed breakers were built some two decades ago after constant requests by the locals when a girl was hit by an incoming vehicle on the same road. It is still unknown why the authorities removed the speed breakers, which played a major role in bringing down the number of accidents on the road. Now, people face a lot of difficulties when crossing the road.

Another reason for an increase in traffic accidents is the permission given to heavy vehicles to come on the road during day time and rush hours. Many schools, a THQ hospital and a all-girls college are located on the same road. The local authorities and the NHA must rebuild these speed breakers for the safety of people and impose restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles during rush hours.

Sardar Zulfiqar Hayat Khan

Hassanabdal