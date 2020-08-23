Big problems, no solution

This refers to the editorial ‘Repairing Karachi’ (Aug 21). The editorial aptly describes the problems of Karachi. Luckily, the federal government also seems interested in improving the conditions of the city. The biggest problem of Karachi is that its population is grossly understated.

The city also badly needs an empowered local government with a mayor who has jurisdiction over the whole of the city and has necessary powers with adequate financial resources to get the job done. Without such long-lasting arrangements, patch-up work here and there will only bring temporary relief and the things will go back to the shameful conditions after a short while.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

*****

Whenever Karachi’s transportation problem is highlighted by any government, the discussions lead to an irrelevant mega construction project. Flyovers or underpass cannot solve the transportation problem. The solution to this problem doesn’t lie in the completion of the BRT project. Every large city in the world has more than 5,000 large buses on road. London has 8,000 buses that operate on 700 routes, in addition to a network of underground and overland railways. New Delhi, in addition to a newly built underground rail network, has more than 4,000 buses. The city has estimated that it needs around 10,000 to 11,000 buses.

Karachi used to have an excellent transport system comprising buses and trams, which have been destroyed. The Urban Transport Corporation of Karachi was unable to manage a fleet of a few hundred buses. Now, there does not exist any proper bus stop or bus service. The absence of public transport has forced people to have their own personal transport. This has resulted in road congestion, leading to higher expenditure on road infrastructure resulting in budget deficits and unequal balance of payments as both vehicles and fuels are imported. The solution to the transport problems of Karachi lies not in searching and sharing infrastructure projects, but in inducting more than 5,000 urban buses. The challenge for the provincial government lies in finding the competent professional staff who can manage such a large fleet of buses. The cost will be no problem. If a bus costs Rs10 million, 5,000 buses will cost Rs50 billion only. The amount will be paid back in less than five years through savings on road infrastructure and the import of vehicles and fuels. No further subsidy will be required to keep the buses running.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad