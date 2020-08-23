In today’s world, politicians like Hasil Bizenjo are rare. Hasil Bizenjo was the son of Late Mir Ghaus Bux Bizenjo. It is usually difficult for a son to make his individual mark. Hasil Bizenjo was certainly an exception to this rule.

Throughout his political career, he relentlessly struggled for the rights of Balochistan. Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo’s death is certainly a great loss to the entire nation that has lost an ideological political worker and a principled politician.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad