District No 7

The creation of the seventh district in Karachi by the provincial government has provoked uproar from all opposition parties, including the MQM, the PSP, the JI and the PTI. Outrage was heard over the decision in the Sindh Assembly on Saturday, especially as the district – Kemari – was set up without any consultation within the assembly or at any other forum such as the KMC. There is a great deal of suspicion behind the move by the PPP government, especially since it comes so soon before the next local level election. There are accusations that the real purpose of the somewhat clumsy move carried out at too late a stage is not to improve the administration of Karachi as the government claims but to gain greater control over the metropolis.

The new district has been carved out by splitting others which had large populations. Critics say this was done selectively and is aimed at boosting the PPP vote while also ethnically dividing Karachi still further. The administrative organization of the country’s largest city has been a problematic question for some time. While Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and other cities form a single district, Karachi was split into eight towns under the Musharraf administration and has been handled in different ways by other governments. The argument goes that the mega city is a division in itself and needs to be divided into zones or units so that it can be managed.

There is, however, no indication at all that Karachi is being administered with any degree of care or concern. The provincial government appears to have abandoned it altogether, and parties such as the MQM which hold more seats in the municipality than the PPP have also remained ineffective. The mayor of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar, blames this on the lack of funds and provincial government’s support available. At the present time, the NDMA has been called in to help open drains in the city while a controversy continues over the handing over of solid waste management to Chinese companies by the PPP administration in some parts of the city. To put it both metaphorically and literally, Karachi is in a mess. There is no certainty at all that the carving out of a seventh district will have any positive impact. This seems more like an act of gerrymandering to gain a greater hold on the city by the provincial government and prevent other parties from claiming a majority in local government elections. Somewhere the people of Karachi need to be thought of. At present they continue to be ignored completely in this game of map drawing and district creation. There needs to be some empathy by all the stakeholders concerned for the hapless resident of Karachi who continues to remain a pawn in this cynical game of power.