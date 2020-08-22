close
Sat Aug 22, 2020
BR
Bureau report
August 22, 2020

NAB summons JUI chief’s brother

Top Story

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Ziaur Rehman, a former commissioner of Afghan Refugees and brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on August 25.

The NAB has initiated an inquiry, a source said, in thealleged embezzlement of funds under various heads as well as procurement of machinery in the Commissionarate for the Afghan Refugees.

Ziaur Rehman, who was recently posted deputy commissioner in Karachi but later his services were handed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been summoned by the NAB to appear before a combined investigation team on August 25 to record his statement.

