Sat Aug 22, 2020
August 22, 2020

England in strong position in third Test

August 22, 2020

SOUTHAMPTON: Zak Crawley struck his maiden Test century as England established a strong position on the opening day of their series finale against Pakistan at Southampton on Friday. Crawley's commanding 171 not out was the centrepiece of England's 332-4 at stumps after captain Joe Root won the toss. Jos Buttler (87 not out) proved a fine, free-scoring ally to Crawley during an unbroken stand of 205.

