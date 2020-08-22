President Xi thanks President Alvi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: China’s President Xi Jingping expressed his gratitude to President Arif Alvi over successful conduct of 2nd conference of CPEC Political Parties Joint Consultation Mechanism (JCM) which was held on Thursday, says a press release.
In reply to President Arif Alvi’s letter, President Xi termed CPEC as a ‘landmark project of BRI’.
He said that CPEC exemplifies brotherly Pakistan-China relations and a quest for a shared future of progress and development between the two countries.