Decision to reopen educational institutions on Sept 7: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood Friday said the Inter-Provincial Ministers Conference would decide about the countrywide reopening of educational institutions on September 07 after examining the incidence of COVID-19.

“The education sector will be reopened in line with the recommendations of the Federal Health Ministry, which will also develop standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the functioning of schools and colleges,” the minister told a presser here.

Shafqat Mehmood said his ministry’s Teleschool initiative launched on April 07 during the closure of schools was appreciated internationally as it benefitted around eight million students across the country.

“The first experience of online classes at higher education level was successful. However, some issues related to internet connectivity emerged in far off areas that are being sorted out,” he said.

The minister said though distance learning had been there for years, its importance was highlighted by the coronavirus pandemic, so an institution regarding distance education system had been established in the Education Ministry to meet future needs.

In a paradigm shift in the country’s education system, the minister said, the federal government has announced that non-Muslims will be taught their respective religions in schools.

“In order to promote interfaith harmony in the country, we’ve decided that non-Muslims will study own religions in educational institutions from the next academic year. Currently, they’re taught ethics as an alternative to Islamiyat, which is taken by Muslims,” he said.