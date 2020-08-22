Punjab looks forward to Centre for fixing sugar price

LAHORE: Sugar sellers have been given a free hand to charge any price in Punjab as the administration is not notifying the price and waiting for the federal government to fix sugar rates across the country.

Delay in the fixation of sugar price by the federal government resulted in sale of sugar at Rs105/kg to Rs120/kg in different parts of the province. Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted a committee to fix the sugar price in accordance with the cost of it, bringing all the stakeholders on board.

The committee headed by Federal Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar has yet to come up with a unified price of sugar for the country.

In the absence of any notified price of sugar by the federal government, the sugar sellers are free to charge any price on their own. On the other hand, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) also refused entertaining the government demand of lowering down the price to around Rs70/kg. The recent meetings between the elected representatives, ministers of Punjab and provincial bureaucracy with Punjab chief secretary and sugar industry representatives also remained inconclusive. The millers said rise in sugar price was based on demand and supply mechanism. The market forces drive the sugar price not the mills fixed it and they did not have any control on the sugar prices, the PSMA officials told the chief secretary in a recent meeting.

The same argument was given by them to the Federal Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar, adding an argument that if the millers can control and manipulate the sugar prices then how the industry incurred huge losses during the past couple of years before the PTI government when the sugar price remained in the range of Rs45 to Rs60 per kg. They also asked why the government did not rescue the industry when it was incurring losses and number of sugar mills went bankrupt and millers left the business. The PSMA asked the government to calculate the cost of production and due profit through independent charter accountants by bringing the stakeholders on board for fixing the sugar price. When this correspondent tried to contact Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal to know what sugar price the provincial government will fix, he did not respond.

Further, Lahore deputy commissioner Lahore through his spokesperson is being asked why the sugar price was not notified for the last two days but no answer was given. The district administration is not issuing any price of sugar while previously it had notified sugar price for the consumers at Rs70/kg. At that time too it was not implemented as the sugar was sold at Rs75/kg to Rs85/kg. Punjab Industries and Trade Secretary Zafar Iqbal while talking to The News said the provinces were waiting for the federal government to notify the sugar price.