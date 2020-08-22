Move to reinstate Iran curbs blows up in US face

UNITED NATIONS: The United States western allies Thursday dismissed a Trump administration bid to reinstate international sanctions on Iran, opening a rift in the UN Security Council over the handling of Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The United Kingdom, France and Germany said the US lacked standing to restore the measures, having withdrawn from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to which those nations were party, along with China and Russia, and with which Iran remains largely in compliance.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered the notification to the president of the UN Security Council, accusing Tehran of non-compliance, starting a 30-day clock that could lead to a snapback of UN sanctions.

All the remaining parties to the nuclear deal - Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China - immediately notified the Security Council, in letter that they did not recognize the US move.

"The US is not a participant of the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), and has no right to trigger the so-called snapback mechanism and its arbitrary interpretation of resolution 2231 cannot change this reality," Iranian Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said.

"We are of firm conviction that the letter sent by the US today to the Security Council's president and all the references therein is null and void and has no legal standing.

"China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun asked Indonesia, the 15-member council president of August, not to identify and circulate the US communication as a notification to trigger the snapback process and to consult with all council members on how to proceed.

Earlier on Thursday Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia rejected the US plan as nonexistent.

Russia called for the council to meet on Iran on Friday but it is understood that Washington blocked the request.

The United States acted after the Security Council resoundingly rejected its bid on August 14 to extend an arms embargo on Iran beyond its expiration in October.

It is an enormous mistake not to extend this arms embargo.

It’s nuts! Pompeo told reporters at the United Nations as he harshly criticized what he described as the one-sided, foolish nuclear deal negotiated by former US President Barack Obama.

“The United States will never allow the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism to freely buy and sell planes, tanks, missiles and other kinds of conventional weapons (or) to have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Pompeo said the US action would extend the arms embargo, which was set to expire Oct 18, and also prohibit Iran from ballistic missile testing and enrichment of nuclear material.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Dmitry Polanski, wrote on Twitter: Looks like there are 2 planets. A fictional dog-eat-dog one where US pretends it can do whatever it wants without cajoling anyone, breach and leave deals but still benefit from them, and another one where the rest of the world lives and where international law and diplomacy reign.