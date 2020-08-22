England in strong position in 3rd test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SOUTHAMPTON: Zak Crawley struck his maiden Test century as England established a strong position on the opening day of their series finale against Pakistan at Southampton on Friday.
Crawley's commanding 171 not out was the centrepiece of England's 332-4 at stumps after captain Joe Root won the toss.
Jos Buttler (87 not out) proved a fine, free-scoring ally to Crawley during an unbroken stand of 205.