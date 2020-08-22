Experts mull mystery of Pakistan's falling COVID-19 death rates

ISLAMABAD: Two months after Pakistan appeared headed for a sky-rocketing COVID-19 outbreak, case numbers and death tolls have fallen in what doctors say is a welcome, but puzzling drop in the disease.

While neighbouring India has raced up the world ranking for countries badly hit by the new coronavirus, Pakistan is heading in the other direction, British media reported on Friday.

A young population, robust immune systems and a system of localised “smart” lockdowns have all been touted as reasons for the fall, but health officials admit the reasons remain unclear.

The country has recorded a total of 290,000 cases and 6,200 deaths.

“One ought to have a little humility in this,” said Dr Faisal Sultan, an infectious diseases expert who worked as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser for COVID-19. “There are always great unknowns in science and epidemiology and complex social sciences and interactions. If anyone says they really know a final answer, they are wrong.”

The fall in recorded cases was at first met with widespread scepticism because it coincided with a fall in testing. International officials complained the reduction in tests meant it was impossible to track the spread, while opposition parties accused the government of fiddling testing rates to deliberately hide the prevalence of the disease. There was also concern that stigma from the disease and the prospect of enforced quarantine made potential patients reluctant to come forward for testing.

Pakistan is still only testing around 0.1 people per thousand, compared to six times that in India.