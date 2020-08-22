Punjab issues SOPs for Muharram events

LAHORE: Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department has issued SOPs to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during Muharram Majalis and Ashura processions.

As per the notification issued in this regard, activities involving public gathering for Majalis, rallies, Zuljinnah and Alam processions are prone to close contact, surface sharing and environmental contamination with COVID-19 infection. “Thus, abiding by preventive measures and strict compliance of SOPs is very important during all events regarding Muharram Majalis & processions,” the notification reads.

The notification carries a list of the SOPs, including use of face mask/ face shield by management and all participants of Muharram processions, limiting the number of participants up to 50 percent of total capacity of the event venue, maintaining inter-person spatial distance of six feet throughout the event, ensuring proper handwashing, cleanliness and disinfection, self-protection and taking care of others etc.