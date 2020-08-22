Another former church turned into mosque in Turkey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday ordered another ancient Orthodox church that became a mosque and then a popular Istanbul museum to be turned back into a place of Muslim worship.
The decision to transform the Kariye Museum into a mosque came just a month after a similarly controversial conversion for the Unesco World Heritage-recognised Hagia Sophia.
Both changes reflect Erdogan´s efforts to galvanize his nationalist supporters at a time when Turkey is suffering a new spell of inflation and economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.
However, they have added to Turkey´s tensions with Greece and its Orthodox Church.
The Greek foreign ministry called the decision "yet another provocation against religious persons everywhere" by the Turkish government.