Sat Aug 22, 2020
AFP
August 22, 2020

Another former church turned into mosque in Turkey

National

AFP
August 22, 2020

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Friday ordered another ancient Orthodox church that became a mosque and then a popular Istanbul museum to be turned back into a place of Muslim worship.

The decision to transform the Kariye Museum into a mosque came just a month after a similarly controversial conversion for the Unesco World Heritage-recognised Hagia Sophia.

Both changes reflect Erdogan´s efforts to galvanize his nationalist supporters at a time when Turkey is suffering a new spell of inflation and economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

However, they have added to Turkey´s tensions with Greece and its Orthodox Church.

The Greek foreign ministry called the decision "yet another provocation against religious persons everywhere" by the Turkish government.

