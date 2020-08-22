NAB arrests man for swindling Rs105.87m from people

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has arrested a man for allegedly swindling Rs105.87 million from the public in the name of Modaraba investment.

An inquiry has been launched against the accused, Abdul Aziz, on receipt of several complaints.

It transpired during proceedings that the accused in connivance with his cronies lured innocent people to invest in their fake Modaraba business in the name of M/S Al-Quresh Enterprises, Al-Andauls Trading FZC in return for handsome profit. The companies/firms were unregistered and untraced in Pakistan.

The accused would be produced before an accountability court for remand.

Director General NAB KP Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan has assured the affected people that they will spare no effort to ensure the return of looted money to the rightful owners.