NAB chairman orders action against fake official

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal Friday asked the NAB to take legal action against a person namely Chaudhry Hamid Wahla, who is presenting himself on his Facebook account as head of recovery unit of NAB.

According to NAB, Chaudhry Hamid Wahla is not working in the NAB and has no link with the Bureau in any capacity and he is a fake person who is impersonating for his ulterior motives.

The NAB has decided to approach the concerned government department for legal action against Chaudhry Hamid Wahla as per law.

In the last more than two years, 11 impersonators, who are involved in looting the people, have been handed over by the NAB to the relevant departments for legal action against them as per law.

In the best interest of the people, NAB has once again informed them that the NAB spokesman should be informed immediately if any cheater contacts them for illegal gains or bribe.