US warns India against Russia arms deals

WASHINGTON: The United States is warning India against purchasing significant Russian weapons like advanced anti-aircraft systems or fighter jets as they may impede its defence cooperation with the West, US Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper told reporters on Thursday.

“The key point that has been shared with Indian counterparts... is: ‘Don’t put at risk future opportunities that may be impeded by significant Russian defence articles’”, Cooper said during an online briefing. “It’s not everything, but something like the [anti-aircraft systems] S-400 will be a challenge, something like the Sukhoi [fighter jet] Su-35 will be a challenge”.

Cooper said that Russian arms may not be interoperable with Western systems and pose threats of “potential exploitation of unique US technologies”.

The US is the second-largest defence exporter to India with sales reaching now $15 billion from near zero in 2008.