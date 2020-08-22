TNFJ announces code of Azadari

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Tehreek-e-Niafaz-e-Fiqah Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi on Friday announced the code of Azadari for Muharram ul Haram adding that restrictions on new programmes of Majalis and mourning procession are unacceptable, said a press release.

Azadari is our jugular vein and will never be compromised. We are the followers of Hazrat Ali (A.S), we can die but will never let Meelad or Azadari die down. We will not allow anyone to control Pakistan. Answering different questions, he said that whoever will follow the footsteps of the holy Prophet (PBUH&HP), Ahl-e-Bait (A.S), pious Sahaba e Kibaar (R.A), he will be saved from diseases like Corona. Closure of Khana Kaaba and other sacred places is a test as well as the ultimate result of bad deeds of the Muslims.