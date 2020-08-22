Two-headed calf born in a Chinese village

BEIJING: A calf born with two heads has shocked farmers in south-eastern China.

Video footage of the cow in a village in Dejiang County, Guizhou Province, shows the mutant baby animal with two heads, two ears, two mouths and four eyes, foreign media reported.The calf’s mother gave birth to it last Saturday after a difficult seven-hour labour, according to their owner known as auntie ZhangAuntie Zhang said it was unable to stand up on its own, but could drink milk from both mouths.

The woman said she was awestruck upon seeing the calf.She told Chinese video news outlet Pear Video: ‘I am more than 70 years old, and I had never seen any cow like this in my life.’

he unusual calf has attracted the attention of many residents of the village, who flocked to auntie Zhang’s home to see it.