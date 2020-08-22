China best example for Pakistan to control urban flooding

ISLAMABAD: Experts say that Pakistan may learn from the Chinese experience as how to control urban flooding, especially in Monsoon season.

To manage and control the urban flooding, China is actively engaged in implementing the concept of sponge city.

This aims to adopt low impact development concept, upgrade traditional drainage system with flood-resilient infrastructure and integrate natural water sources with artificial water bodies and green spaces, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Friday quoting Prof. Dr. Muhammad Farooq of Tsinghua University.

China at least 30 cities were the part of sponge city concept including Shanghai and 600 more cities to implement this concept.

It was noted that Pakista in recent years had faced an immense increase in urban development. Therefore, the top three populated cities of Pakistan including Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi were facing urban flooding specially in rainy season, which results in property loss and sometimes loss of human lives.

Lack of land use planning and population increase due to internal migration leads to the generation of over 12,000 tons of solid waste only in Karachi, whereas about 40% of which remains dumped in city streets and water channels. .

To control the urban flooding in major cities, Pakistan can learn from the Chinese model of sponge city.

Solid waste management facilities including treatment plants are also needed to be established in major cities to avoid the chocking of waste water drainage system and water channels, which are major causes of urban flooding.

The CEN also quoted Dr. Adnan, a Pakistani businessman in the waste management sector, as having said that the major issue of Karachi was the mixing of sewerage and solid waste.

When people throw the garbage randomly on the roads, it ends up in the nullahs or the drains and causes its choking. In order to avoid floods and blockage in monsoon, Karachi needs a long-term planning rather than one-time relief which is not only extremely expensive but also very short living.

A few Chinese companies are working in Karachi in the field of solid waste management which has somehow provided relief to the people but their work is limited to a few areas. In other areas, the Pakistani authorities can set long-term goals with Chinese assistance.