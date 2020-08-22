India summons Facebook over hate speech controversy

NEW DELHI: As India is witnessing a massive political controversy over Facebook's reported tolerance to the hate speech posts shared by leaders linked to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the parliament's IT committee has summoned Facebook representatives to discuss the issue next month, foreign media reported.

The notification issued by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Thursday said they will hear Facebook representatives on Sept. 2 "on the subject 'safeguarding citizens' rights and prevention of misuse of social/online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space."

The committee also asked representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to be present on the same day, the notification also said.

Last week, a news report, which triggered a political row in the country, said that a top executive of Facebook Ankhi Das opposed applying the hate speech rule against at least four individuals and groups linked with BJP.

Report

A political row erupted last week in India after the US-based newspaper the Wall Street Journal reported that a top executive of Facebook Ankhi Das opposed applying the hate speech rule against at least four individuals and groups linked with the BJP, citing business compulsions.

Subsequently, the country's main opposition party Indian National Congress wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, saying that Facebook "may be a willing participant in thwarting the right and values" that "leaders sacrificed their lives for."

The controversy has intensified into a war of words between the leaders from the BJP and Congress party.

Facebook after the news report said it "prohibits hate speech and content.