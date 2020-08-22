Punjab looks forward to Centre for fixing sugar price

LAHORE: Sugar sellers have been given a free hand to charge any price in Punjab as the administration is not notifying the price and waiting for the federal government to fix sugar rates across the country. Delay in the fixation of sugar price by the federal government resulted in sale of sugar at Rs105/kg to Rs120/kg in different parts of the province. Prime Minister Imran Khan constituted a committee to fix the sugar price in accordance with the cost of it, bringing all the stakeholders on board.

The committee headed by Federal Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar has yet to come up with a unified price of sugar for the country.

In the absence of any notified price of sugar by the federal government, the sugar sellers are free to charge any price on their own. On the other hand, Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) also refused entertaining the government demand of lowering down the price to around Rs70/kg. The recent meetings between the elected representatives, ministers of Punjab and provincial bureaucracy with Punjab chief secretary and sugar industry representatives also remained inconclusive. The millers said rise in sugar price was based on demand and supply mechanism. The market forces drive the sugar price not the mills fixed it and they did not have any control on the sugar prices, the PSMA officials told the chief secretary in a recent meeting.

The same argument was given by them to the Federal Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar, adding an argument that if the millers can control and manipulate the sugar prices then how the industry incurred huge losses during the past couple of years before the PTI government when the sugar price remained in the range of Rs45 to Rs60 per kg. They also asked why the government did not rescue the industry when it was incurring losses and number of sugar mills went bankrupt and millers left the business. The PSMA asked the government to calculate the cost of production and due profit through independent charter accountants by bringing the stakeholders on board for fixing the sugar price.

When this correspondent tried to contact Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal to know what sugar price the provincial government will fix, he did not respond.

Further, Lahore deputy commissioner Lahore through his spokesperson is being asked why the sugar price was not notified for the last two days but no answer was given. The district administration is not issuing any price of sugar while previously it had notified sugar price for the consumers at Rs70/kg. At that time too it was not implemented as the sugar was sold at Rs75/kg to Rs85/kg.

Punjab Industries and Trade Secretary Zafar Iqbal while talking to The News said the provinces were waiting for the federal government to notify the sugar price. He said the premier constituted a sugar advisory committee headed by Federal Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar, who was working to fix the sugar price across the country.

“The committee has been taking the stakeholders on board including the PSMA as it is not an easy task to fix sugar price across the country,” he said, adding that the sugar price in Punjab should not be higher than Rs95/kg on the basis of current ex-mill sugar price.

Current ex-mill sugar price is Rs89/kg in South based on sugar mills, and Rs90 in North and Central Punjab based mills. On the basis of it, after adding the profit margins of the dealers and retailers of Rs3.5 to 4/kg, the consumer price should be Rs93/kg to Rs94/kg, Zafar Iqbal said, adding that for the highest side it should not be more than Rs95/kg. “Any consumer price of sugar above Rs95/kg on this ex-mill rate is unjustified,” he observed.

He claimed that average sugar price in Punjab was Rs93 per kilogramme on the basis of record of the spot checking by the administration across the province. He said charging of sugar price of Rs100 or Rs110/kg from consumers was weakness of the administration. However, he said the deputy commissioners were conducting raids and taking action on sale of sugar at higher rates. “I will ask the Lahore deputy commissioner to check why sugar is being sold at Rs100 to Rs110 per kg,” he added.

Punjab industries and trade secretary admitting the fact that selling of sugar at higher rate was due to non-existence of notified rates said ambiguity on sugar prices will end once the federal government notifies the consumer price of sugar.

On Friday, dealers in Lahore said the ex-mill price of sugar ranged between Rs89.5/kg to Rs91.5/kg. However, they claimed that they have to bear the transportation cost which was previously borne by the mills. Thus, they are selling it to retailers at Rs92/kg to Rs93/kg.