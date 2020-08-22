Centre leaves it to provinces to curb sugar price hike

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has left it to the provincial administrations to bring down the prices of sugar and wheat by curbing hoarding.

The central authorities have directed the provincial governments to take every possible step to reduce the sugar and wheat prices.

“It is always the provincial machinery as there used to be local magistracy, which works to deal with the hike in the prices of commodities,” National Food Security & Research Minister Syed Fakhar Imam said answering questions from The News.

He said that the federal government has urged the provinces to take powerful steps to control the sugar and wheat prices.

However, the minister said that the prices of these commodities would certainly come down after their import in sufficient quantities in the next few weeks.

Fakhar Imam suspected the handiwork of what he called “players” who were responsible for the price hike. Not only he but several others in the federal government are surprised over the unprecedented consumption/offtake of 1.041 million tonnes during the month of July as against the normal consumption pattern of 442,000 metric tonnes/month. This happened when most of the businesses relating to beverages, toffees, bakeries, sweet shops, marquees and wedding halls, which use 70 percent of the total sugar, were closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister said that the Punjab government was constantly releasing wheat from its warehouses to the flour mills while Sindh was not doing that. The result is that the commodity has registered its high prices in Sindh.

Fakhar Imam pointed out that the wheat price in the international market has recorded a significant increase, implying that some “players” might have indulged in its smuggling. He said the first cargo of imported grain will reach Karachi next week that will ease supplies of wheat flour and check runaway domestic prices. Nine vessels have been booked up to October for approximately 65,000 tonns each. The first vessel will arrive on August 26; the second ship will reach on August 28 while the third container will be here on Sept 8.

The minister said a special “culture” [of money minting by hook or by crook] that has developed over the years has to be decisively checked to improve the overall situation.

Fakhar Imam said Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar was dealing with the import of 300,000 tonnes of sugar. The government has exempted sugar import from withholding tax and 17 percent sales tax in a bid to lower its domestic prices. The decision to import the commodity was taken after the recent review of sugar stocks revealed their fast depletion. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet was of the view that Pakistan may face a sugar shortage either by the end of September or early October and there was a need to import sugar.

The minister said that his primary focus was on developing quality seeds of crops to enhance production of commodities. This is the only solution to meet any kind of shortages, he said.